Date Filed Friday, July 7, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226819 Date Died October 8, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Aug 23, 2017 2:00 AM Filing Code WRL

Text 2017 EST 226819—Estate of Hattie Robinson. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Aug. 23, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. M. M. Newell, atty.