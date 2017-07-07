Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 7, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226819
Date Died
October 8, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Aug 23, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Hattie Robinson
4421 Grenada Boulevard, Apartment 238
Warrensville Heights OH 44128

Date Died :Saturday, October 8, 2016

Applicant

Gregory Robinson
9450 Altamont Drive, Apartment B
Twinsburg OH 44087
Applicant's Attorney
Monica Marie Newell
11835 Ivy Ridge Drive
North Royalton OH 44131

Text

2017 EST 226819—Estate of Hattie Robinson. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Aug. 23, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. M. M. Newell, atty.
