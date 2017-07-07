Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226819
- Date Died
- October 8, 2016
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGAug 23, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Hattie Robinson
4421 Grenada Boulevard, Apartment 238Warrensville Heights OH 44128
Date Died :Saturday, October 8, 2016
Applicant
Gregory Robinson
9450 Altamont Drive, Apartment BTwinsburg OH 44087
Applicant's Attorney
11835 Ivy Ridge Drive
North Royalton OH 44131
Text2017 EST 226819—Estate of Hattie Robinson. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Aug. 23, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. M. M. Newell, atty.
