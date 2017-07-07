Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 7, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226825
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Aug 3, 2017 3:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Mireille Wozniak-Michalak
5722 Rangeview Drive
Seven Hills OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Daniel Edward Shields
Daniel E. Shields
1501 Westwood Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Ward

Marguerite Wozniak
13920 Oakview Blvd.
Garfield Heights OH 44125

Text

2017 GRD 226825—Re: Marguerite Wozniak. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 3, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. D. E. Shields, atty.
