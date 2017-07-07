Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226825
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGAug 3, 2017 3:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Mireille Wozniak-Michalak
5722 Rangeview DriveSeven Hills OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Daniel E. Shields
1501 Westwood Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Ward
Marguerite Wozniak
13920 Oakview Blvd.Garfield Heights OH 44125
Text2017 GRD 226825—Re: Marguerite Wozniak. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 3, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. D. E. Shields, atty.
