Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226831
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGAug 1, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Other
Karen Hall
Other's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Ward
Clyde Legg
2250 Loop Dr.Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant
Tiffany Legg
2550 Loop Dr., Apt. 226Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 GRD 226831—Re: Clyde Legg. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Aug. 1, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
