Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 7, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226831
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Aug 1, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Other

Karen Hall
Other's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Ward

Clyde Legg
2250 Loop Dr.
Cleveland OH 44113

Applicant

Tiffany Legg
2550 Loop Dr., Apt. 226
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 GRD 226831—Re: Clyde Legg. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Aug. 1, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 