Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226835
- Date Died
- May 10, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGAug 23, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Decedent
William T. Stypczynski
6390 Ridge RoadParma OH 44129
Date Died :Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Applicant
Mark Stypczynski
464 Edgewood CircleBerea OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
Kevin M. Preston Co., LPA
565 W. Bagley Road
Berea OH 44017
Text2017 EST 226835—Estate of William T. Stypczynski. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Aug. 23, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. K. M. Preston, atty.
