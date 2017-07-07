Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 7, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226835
Date Died
May 10, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Aug 23, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
RELSUM

Decedent

William T. Stypczynski
6390 Ridge Road
Parma OH 44129

Date Died :Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Applicant

Mark Stypczynski
464 Edgewood Circle
Berea OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
Kevin Mark Preston
Kevin M. Preston Co., LPA
565 W. Bagley Road
Berea OH 44017

Text

2017 EST 226835—Estate of William T. Stypczynski. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Aug. 23, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. K. M. Preston, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 