Date Filed Friday, July 7, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226835 Date Died May 10, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Aug 23, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code RELSUM

Text 2017 EST 226835—Estate of William T. Stypczynski. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Aug. 23, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. K. M. Preston, atty.