Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 7, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226838
Date Died
October 4, 2016
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Marcelo Torres
37207 Tail Feather Drive
North Ridgeville OH 44039
Applicant's Attorney
Edwin James Vargas
21245 Lorain Road, Suite 200
Cleveland OH 44126

Decedent

Pedro Ramon Torres
15035 Columbine Ave.
Cleveland OH 44111

Date Died :Tuesday, October 4, 2016

Text

2017 EST 226838—Estate of Pedro Ramon Torres Jr. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. E. J. Vargas, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 