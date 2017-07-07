Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226838
- Date Died
- October 4, 2016
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Marcelo Torres
37207 Tail Feather DriveNorth Ridgeville OH 44039
Applicant's Attorney
21245 Lorain Road, Suite 200
Cleveland OH 44126
Decedent
Pedro Ramon Torres
15035 Columbine Ave.Cleveland OH 44111
Text2017 EST 226838—Estate of Pedro Ramon Torres Jr. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. E. J. Vargas, atty.
