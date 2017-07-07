Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 7, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226841
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Aug 1, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Nathan E. Brooks
21274 Ellacott Parkway Apartment 208
Warrensville Heights OH 44128

Applicant

Janice Tubbs
13717 Dressler Avenue
Garfield Heights OH 44125

Text

2017 GRD 226841—Re: Nathan E. Brooks. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 1, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
