Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226841
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGAug 1, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Nathan E. Brooks
21274 Ellacott Parkway Apartment 208Warrensville Heights OH 44128
Applicant
Janice Tubbs
13717 Dressler AvenueGarfield Heights OH 44125
Text2017 GRD 226841—Re: Nathan E. Brooks. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 1, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
