Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226843
- Date Died
- May 11, 2017
- Filing Code
- WPB
Applicant
Linda A. Benjamin
731 Saldano Ave.Miami FL 33143
Applicant's Attorney
Weston Hurd LLP
1301 East 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114-1862
Decedent
Arlene S. Angell
27070 Cedar Rd Apt. 24Beachwood OH 44122
Date Died :Thursday, May 11, 2017
Applicant
Darcy Angell
9667 Shepard Rd.Macedonia OH 44056
Applicant's Attorney
Weston Hurd LLP
1301 East 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114-1862
Text2017 EST 226843—Estate of Arlene S. Angell. Will admitted to probate. J. L. Goldstein, atty.
About your information and the public record.