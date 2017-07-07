Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 7, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226843
Date Died
May 11, 2017
Filing Code
WPB

Applicant

Linda A. Benjamin
731 Saldano Ave.
Miami FL 33143
Applicant's Attorney
Jerrold Lee Goldstein
Weston Hurd LLP
1301 East 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114-1862

Decedent

Arlene S. Angell
27070 Cedar Rd Apt. 24
Beachwood OH 44122

Date Died :Thursday, May 11, 2017

Applicant

Darcy Angell
9667 Shepard Rd.
Macedonia OH 44056
Applicant's Attorney
Jerrold Lee Goldstein
Weston Hurd LLP
1301 East 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114-1862

Text

2017 EST 226843—Estate of Arlene S. Angell. Will admitted to probate. J. L. Goldstein, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 