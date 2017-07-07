Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 7, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226844
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$20,000.00
Date Died
December 15, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Ronald A. Hanlon
2649 Kingston Road
Cleveland Heights OH 44118

Date Died :Thursday, December 15, 2016

Applicant

Edward Hanlon
7540 Depot Road
Ashtabula OH 44004
Applicant's Attorney
Amanda Ackerman Condon
Dworken & Bernstein Co., L.P.A.
60 South Park Place
Painesville OH 44077

Fiduciary

Edward Hanlon
7540 Depot Road
Ashtabula OH 44004
Fiduciary's Attorney
Amanda Ackerman Condon
Dworken & Bernstein Co., L.P.A.
60 South Park Place
Painesville OH 44077

Text

2017 EST 226844—Estate of Ronald A. Hanlon. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. A. A. Condon, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 