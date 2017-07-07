Probate
Decedent
Ronald A. Hanlon
2649 Kingston RoadCleveland Heights OH 44118
Applicant
Edward Hanlon
7540 Depot RoadAshtabula OH 44004
Applicant's Attorney
Dworken & Bernstein Co., L.P.A.
60 South Park Place
Painesville OH 44077
Fiduciary
Edward Hanlon
7540 Depot RoadAshtabula OH 44004
Fiduciary's Attorney
Dworken & Bernstein Co., L.P.A.
60 South Park Place
Painesville OH 44077
Text2017 EST 226844—Estate of Ronald A. Hanlon. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. A. A. Condon, atty.
