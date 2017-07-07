Date Filed Friday, July 7, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226844 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $20,000.00 Date Died December 15, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 226844—Estate of Ronald A. Hanlon. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. A. A. Condon, atty.