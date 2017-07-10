Date Filed Monday, July 10, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226856 Date Died June 2, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Aug 22, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 226856—Estate of Helen Anna Pasztor. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 22, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. A. K. Henry, atty.