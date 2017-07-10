Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, July 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226856
- Date Died
- June 2, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGAug 22, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Helen Anna Pasztor
27310 Donald DriveBay Village OH 44140
Date Died :Friday, June 2, 2017
Applicant
Karen Pasztor Holinek
27310 Donald DriveBay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
Alice Katherine Henry, Attorney
38285 Pelton Road
Willoughby OH 44094
Text2017 EST 226856—Estate of Helen Anna Pasztor. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 22, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. A. K. Henry, atty.
