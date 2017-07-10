Probate

Date Filed
Monday, July 10, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226856
Date Died
June 2, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Aug 22, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Helen Anna Pasztor
27310 Donald Drive
Bay Village OH 44140

Date Died :Friday, June 2, 2017

Applicant

Karen Pasztor Holinek
27310 Donald Drive
Bay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
Alice Katherine Henry
Alice Katherine Henry, Attorney
38285 Pelton Road
Willoughby OH 44094

Text

2017 EST 226856—Estate of Helen Anna Pasztor. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 22, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. A. K. Henry, atty.
