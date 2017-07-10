Probate
- Monday, July 10, 2017
- 2017EST226857
- November 6, 2016
ESTATE HEARINGAug 17, 2017 10:00 AM
- ADM
Applicant
Melinda Meredith
446 Richmond Park East Apartment 106aRichmond Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Christine Sabio Socrates
2000 Auburn Drive, Suite 200
Beachwood OH 44122
Decedent
Dorothy May Bolton
3713 East 146th StreetCleveland OH 44128
Date Died :Sunday, November 6, 2016
Text2017 EST 226857—Estate of Dorothy May Bolton. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 17, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. C. S. Socrates, atty.
