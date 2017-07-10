Probate

Date Filed
Monday, July 10, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226857
Date Died
November 6, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Aug 17, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Melinda Meredith
446 Richmond Park East Apartment 106a
Richmond Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Christine Sabio Socrates
2000 Auburn Drive, Suite 200
Beachwood OH 44122

Decedent

Dorothy May Bolton
3713 East 146th Street
Cleveland OH 44128

Text

2017 EST 226857—Estate of Dorothy May Bolton. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 17, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. C. S. Socrates, atty.
