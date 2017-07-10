Date Filed Monday, July 10, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226857 Date Died November 6, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Aug 17, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 226857—Estate of Dorothy May Bolton. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 17, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. C. S. Socrates, atty.