Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, July 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226858
- Date Died
- June 17, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
John Sigan
14247 Cartwright ParkwayStrongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
Anthony Rinaldi & Company, LLC
1360 W 9th St Ste 310
Cleveland OH 44113
Decedent
John Sigan
2365 Woodmill Dr.Westlake OH 44145
Date Died :Saturday, June 17, 2017
Fiduciary
John Sigan
14247 Cartwright ParkwayStrongsville OH 44136
Fiduciary's Attorney
Anthony Rinaldi & Company, LLC
1360 W 9th St Ste 310
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 EST 226858—Estate of John Sigan. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. A. Rinaldi, atty.
