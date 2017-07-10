Probate

Date Filed
Monday, July 10, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226858
Date Died
June 17, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

John Sigan
14247 Cartwright Parkway
Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
Anthony Rinaldi
Anthony Rinaldi & Company, LLC
1360 W 9th St Ste 310
Cleveland OH 44113

Decedent

John Sigan
2365 Woodmill Dr.
Westlake OH 44145

Date Died :Saturday, June 17, 2017

Fiduciary

John Sigan
14247 Cartwright Parkway
Strongsville OH 44136
Fiduciary's Attorney
Anthony Rinaldi
Anthony Rinaldi & Company, LLC
1360 W 9th St Ste 310
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 EST 226858—Estate of John Sigan. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. A. Rinaldi, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 