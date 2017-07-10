Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, July 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV226862
- Hearing
-
ADVERSERIAL HEARINGJul 19, 2017 3:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CPS
Defendant
Nancy Altschuler
3890 Wilde Cherry TrailOrange Village OH 44122
Plaintiff
Cuyahoga County Aps
1200 Ontario St., 8th Fl.Cleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 ADV 226862—Cuyahoga County Aps vs Nancy Altschuler. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Jul. 19, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
