Probate

Date Filed
Monday, July 10, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV226862
Hearing
ADVERSERIAL HEARING
Jul 19, 2017 3:00 AM
Filing Code
CPS

Defendant

Nancy Altschuler
3890 Wilde Cherry Trail
Orange Village OH 44122

Plaintiff

Cuyahoga County Aps
1200 Ontario St., 8th Fl.
Cleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 ADV 226862—Cuyahoga County Aps vs Nancy Altschuler. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Jul. 19, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
