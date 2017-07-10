Probate

Date Filed
Monday, July 10, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC226868
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Aug 22, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

Old Name

Edward Ronald Kereki
7450 Valley Villas Drive
Parma OH 44130

New Name

Edward Ronald Casciano-Kereki
7450 Valley Villas Drive
Parma OH 44130

Applicant

James J. Casciano
7450 Valley Villas Drive
Parma OH 44130

Other

James J. Casciano
7450 Valley Villas Drive
Parma OH 44130

Text

2017 MSC 226868—Re: Edward Ronald Kereki III. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Aug. 22, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 