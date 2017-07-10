Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, July 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC226868
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGAug 22, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
Old Name
Edward Ronald Kereki
7450 Valley Villas DriveParma OH 44130
New Name
Edward Ronald Casciano-Kereki
7450 Valley Villas DriveParma OH 44130
Applicant
James J. Casciano
7450 Valley Villas DriveParma OH 44130
Other
James J. Casciano
7450 Valley Villas DriveParma OH 44130
Text2017 MSC 226868—Re: Edward Ronald Kereki III. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Aug. 22, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
About your information and the public record.