Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226871
- Date Died
- June 23, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Paul Sciria
6723 Larchmont DriveMayfield Hts. OH 44124
Date Died :Friday, June 23, 2017
Applicant
Paula Leonette
11600 Legend Creek DriveChesterland OH 44026
Applicant's Attorney
The O'Brien Law Firm LLC
627 West Saint Clair Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113-1204
Fiduciary
Paula Leonette
11600 Legend Creek DriveChesterland OH 44026
Fiduciary's Attorney
The O'Brien Law Firm LLC
627 West Saint Clair Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113-1204
Text2017 EST 226871—Estate of Paul Sciria. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. J. O'Brien, atty.
