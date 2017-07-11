Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226871
Date Died
June 23, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Paul Sciria
6723 Larchmont Drive
Mayfield Hts. OH 44124

Date Died :Friday, June 23, 2017

Applicant

Paula Leonette
11600 Legend Creek Drive
Chesterland OH 44026
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Joseph O'Brien
The O'Brien Law Firm LLC
627 West Saint Clair Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113-1204

Fiduciary

Paula Leonette
11600 Legend Creek Drive
Chesterland OH 44026
Fiduciary's Attorney
Michael Joseph O'Brien
The O'Brien Law Firm LLC
627 West Saint Clair Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113-1204

Text

2017 EST 226871—Estate of Paul Sciria. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. J. O'Brien, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 