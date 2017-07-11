Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226872
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
April 23, 2017
Filing Code
AWD

Applicant

Arthur Wilson
4152 Eastwood Lane
Warrensville Heights OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Frankee Tyson Zobec
Frank T. Zobec
820 W. Superior Ave.
Cleveland OH 44113

Decedent

Debra J. Wilson
2664 N. Moreland, Apt. 4
Cleveland OH 44120

Fiduciary

Arthur Wilson
4152 Eastwood Lane
Warrensville Heights OH 44122
Fiduciary's Attorney
Frankee Tyson Zobec
Frank T. Zobec
820 W. Superior Ave.
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 EST 226872—Estate of Debra J. Wilson. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. F. T. Zobec, atty.
