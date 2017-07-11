Date Filed Tuesday, July 11, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226872 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died April 23, 2017 Filing Code AWD

Text 2017 EST 226872—Estate of Debra J. Wilson. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. F. T. Zobec, atty.