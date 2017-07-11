Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226872
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- April 23, 2017
- Filing Code
- AWD
Applicant
Arthur Wilson
4152 Eastwood LaneWarrensville Heights OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Frank T. Zobec
820 W. Superior Ave.
Cleveland OH 44113
Decedent
Debra J. Wilson
2664 N. Moreland, Apt. 4Cleveland OH 44120
Date Died :Sunday, April 23, 2017
Fiduciary
Arthur Wilson
4152 Eastwood LaneWarrensville Heights OH 44122
Fiduciary's Attorney
Frank T. Zobec
820 W. Superior Ave.
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 EST 226872—Estate of Debra J. Wilson. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. F. T. Zobec, atty.
About your information and the public record.