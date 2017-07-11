Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226873
Date Died
May 29, 2017
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

C Robert Rittberger
32670 Stonybrook Lane
Solon OH 44139
Applicant's Attorney
Frank Charles Krasovec Jr.
The O'Brien Law Firm LLC
Chagrin Richmond Plaza
Beachwood OH 44122

Decedent

Marilyn S. Rittberger
32670 Stonybrook Lane
Solon OH 44139

Text

2017 EST 226873—Estate of Marilyn S. Rittberger. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. F. C. Krasovec, Jr., atty.
