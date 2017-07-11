Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226873
- Date Died
- May 29, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
C Robert Rittberger
32670 Stonybrook LaneSolon OH 44139
Applicant's Attorney
The O'Brien Law Firm LLC
Chagrin Richmond Plaza
Beachwood OH 44122
Decedent
Marilyn S. Rittberger
32670 Stonybrook LaneSolon OH 44139
Date Died :Monday, May 29, 2017
Text2017 EST 226873—Estate of Marilyn S. Rittberger. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. F. C. Krasovec, Jr., atty.
About your information and the public record.