Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226875
- Date Died
- June 12, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Michael A. Krnac
1307 Tuxedo AvenueParma OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Margaret T. Karl, Attorney at Law, LLC
1100 W. Bagley Rd.
Berea OH 44017
Decedent
Richard J. Krnac
6822 Revere RoadParma Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Monday, June 12, 2017
Fiduciary
Michael A. Krnac
1307 Tuxedo AvenueParma OH 44130
Fiduciary's Attorney
Margaret T. Karl, Attorney at Law, LLC
1100 W. Bagley Rd.
Berea OH 44017
Text2017 EST 226875—Estate of Richard J. Krnac. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. T. Karl, atty.
About your information and the public record.