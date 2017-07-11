Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226875
Date Died
June 12, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Michael A. Krnac
1307 Tuxedo Avenue
Parma OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Margaret Tisha Karl
Margaret T. Karl, Attorney at Law, LLC
1100 W. Bagley Rd.
Berea OH 44017

Decedent

Richard J. Krnac
6822 Revere Road
Parma Heights OH 44130

Fiduciary

Fiduciary's Attorney
Text

2017 EST 226875—Estate of Richard J. Krnac. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. T. Karl, atty.
