Date Filed
Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226877
Date Died
June 28, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Anthony R. Zupancic
5699 Eastview Drive
Independence OH 44131

Applicant

Frank Zupancic
5842 Tanager Ct.
Mentor OH 44060
Applicant's Attorney
Donald Bryan Ferfolia Jr.
Donald B. Ferfolia, Jr. Ltd.
253 West Aurora Road
Sagamore Hills OH 44067

Commissioner

Donald B. Ferfolia
253 West Aurora Road
Sagamore Hills OH 44067

Text

2017 EST 226877—Estate of Anthony R. Zupancic. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. B. Ferfolia, Jr., atty.
