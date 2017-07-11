Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226877
- Date Died
- June 28, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Anthony R. Zupancic
5699 Eastview DriveIndependence OH 44131
Applicant
Frank Zupancic
5842 Tanager Ct.Mentor OH 44060
Applicant's Attorney
Donald B. Ferfolia, Jr. Ltd.
253 West Aurora Road
Sagamore Hills OH 44067
Commissioner
Donald B. Ferfolia
253 West Aurora RoadSagamore Hills OH 44067
Text2017 EST 226877—Estate of Anthony R. Zupancic. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. B. Ferfolia, Jr., atty.
