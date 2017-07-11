Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226878
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGAug 3, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Nancy Scarcella
6512 Sunset AvenueCleveland OH 44113
Applicant's Attorney
Climaco Law Firm
55 Public Sq Ste 1950
Cleveland OH 44113
Ward
Benjamin M. Scarcella
6512 Sunset AvenueIndependence OH 44131
Text2017 GRD 226878—Re: Benjamin M. Scarcella. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 3, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. M. M. Metzinger, atty.
About your information and the public record.