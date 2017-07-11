Date Filed Tuesday, July 11, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD226878 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Aug 3, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 226878—Re: Benjamin M. Scarcella. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 3, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. M. M. Metzinger, atty.