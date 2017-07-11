Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226878
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Aug 3, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Nancy Scarcella
6512 Sunset Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant's Attorney
Margaret Maria Metzinger
Climaco Law Firm
55 Public Sq Ste 1950
Cleveland OH 44113

Ward

Benjamin M. Scarcella
6512 Sunset Avenue
Independence OH 44131

Text

2017 GRD 226878—Re: Benjamin M. Scarcella. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 3, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. M. M. Metzinger, atty.
