Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226882
Date Died
July 21, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Akfredia Isom
3555 Meadowbrook Boulevard
Cleveland Hts., OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy William Sauvain
27900 Chagrin
Cleveland OH 44122

Decedent

Richard Moses
5141 Lee Road, Apartment 105
Maple Heights OH 44137

Date Died :Thursday, July 21, 2016

Text

2017 EST 226882—Estate of Richard Moses. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. T. W. Sauvain, atty.
