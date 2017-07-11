Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226882
- Date Died
- July 21, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Akfredia Isom
3555 Meadowbrook BoulevardCleveland Hts., OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
27900 Chagrin
Cleveland OH 44122
Decedent
Richard Moses
5141 Lee Road, Apartment 105Maple Heights OH 44137
Date Died :Thursday, July 21, 2016
Text2017 EST 226882—Estate of Richard Moses. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. T. W. Sauvain, atty.
