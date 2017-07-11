Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226885
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
November 21, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Terri L. Gilmore
4618 Warner Road, Apt. 6
Garfield Hts. OH 44125

Date Died :Monday, November 21, 2016

Applicant

Kate E. Gilmore
4699 East 153rd Street
Cleveland OH 44128
Applicant's Attorney
George Lawrence Forbes
Forbes, Fields & Associates
614 Superior Avenue, N.W.
Cleveland OH 44113-1318

Text

2017 EST 226885—Estate of Terri L. Gilmore. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. G. L. Forbes, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 