Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226885
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- November 21, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Terri L. Gilmore
4618 Warner Road, Apt. 6Garfield Hts. OH 44125
Date Died :Monday, November 21, 2016
Applicant
Kate E. Gilmore
4699 East 153rd StreetCleveland OH 44128
Applicant's Attorney
Forbes, Fields & Associates
614 Superior Avenue, N.W.
Cleveland OH 44113-1318
Text2017 EST 226885—Estate of Terri L. Gilmore. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. G. L. Forbes, atty.
