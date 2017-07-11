Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226886
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Aug 3, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
GD6

Natural Mother

Tamia Brown
9947 Kingsbury Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44104

Natural Father

Andre P. Jackson
10712 Elmarge
Cleveland OH 44105

Applicant

Tashia M. Brown
9912 Sandusky Ave.
Cleveland OH 44105

Ward

Andre P. Jackson-Brown
9947 Kingsbury Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44104

Text

2017 GRD 226886—Re: Andre P. Jackson-Brown. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Aug. 3, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
