Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226886
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGAug 3, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD6
Natural Mother
Tamia Brown
9947 Kingsbury Blvd.Cleveland OH 44104
Natural Father
Andre P. Jackson
10712 ElmargeCleveland OH 44105
Applicant
Tashia M. Brown
9912 Sandusky Ave.Cleveland OH 44105
Ward
Andre P. Jackson-Brown
9947 Kingsbury Blvd.Cleveland OH 44104
Text2017 GRD 226886—Re: Andre P. Jackson-Brown. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Aug. 3, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
