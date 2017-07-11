Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226887
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Aug 3, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GD6

Ward

Taraji M. Tate
9947 Kingsbury Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44104

Applicant

Tashia M. Brown
9912 Sandusky Ave.
Cleveland OH 44105

Natural Father

Charles Tate
2229 E. 79th St.
Cleveland OH 44105

Natural Mother

Tamia Brown
9947 Kingsbury Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44104

Text

2017 GRD 226887—Re: Taraji M. Tate. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Aug. 3, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
