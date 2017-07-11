Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226887
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGAug 3, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD6
Ward
Taraji M. Tate
9947 Kingsbury Blvd.Cleveland OH 44104
Applicant
Tashia M. Brown
9912 Sandusky Ave.Cleveland OH 44105
Natural Father
Charles Tate
2229 E. 79th St.Cleveland OH 44105
Natural Mother
Tamia Brown
9947 Kingsbury Blvd.Cleveland OH 44104
Text2017 GRD 226887—Re: Taraji M. Tate. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Aug. 3, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
