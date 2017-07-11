Date Filed Tuesday, July 11, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD226888 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Jul 20, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code GD5

Text 2017 GRD 226888—Re: Salma Omar Alahmad. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 20, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.