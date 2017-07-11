Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226888
- Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJul 20, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD5
Board of Education
Lakewood Board Of Education
Ward
Salma Omar Alahmad
1546 Rosewood AvenueLakewood OH 44107
Applicant
Fatmeh Alodat
1546 Rosewood AvenueLakewood OH 44107
Text2017 GRD 226888—Re: Salma Omar Alahmad. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 20, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
