Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226888
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jul 20, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
GD5

Board of Education

Lakewood Board Of Education

Ward

Salma Omar Alahmad
1546 Rosewood Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Applicant

Fatmeh Alodat
1546 Rosewood Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2017 GRD 226888—Re: Salma Omar Alahmad. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 20, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 