Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226890
- Date Died
- April 22, 2013
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Edmund Schraner
687 Rombach AvenueWilmington OH 45177
Applicant's Attorney
John M. Manos Co. LPA
739 East 140th St.
Cleveland OH 44110
Decedent
Louise M. Schraner
5611 Orchard AvenueParma OH 44129
Date Died :Monday, April 22, 2013
Text2017 EST 226890—Estate of Louise M. Schraner. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. M. Manos, atty.
