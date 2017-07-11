Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226890
Date Died
April 22, 2013
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Edmund Schraner
687 Rombach Avenue
Wilmington OH 45177
Applicant's Attorney
John Michael Manos
John M. Manos Co. LPA
739 East 140th St.
Cleveland OH 44110

Decedent

Louise M. Schraner
5611 Orchard Avenue
Parma OH 44129

Date Died :Monday, April 22, 2013

Text

2017 EST 226890—Estate of Louise M. Schraner. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. M. Manos, atty.
