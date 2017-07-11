Date Filed Tuesday, July 11, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD226891 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Aug 3, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 226891—Re: Evelyn Lee. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 3, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.