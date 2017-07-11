Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226891
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Aug 3, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Next of Kin

Marie Eiding
15941 Goldwin Place
Southfield MI 48075

Next of Kin

Linda Waters
3525 Raymont, Blvd
Cleveland OH 44118

Applicant

Gloria Spratt
21311 Clare Ave.
Maple Hts. OH 44137

Ward

Evelyn Lee
9203 Birchdale Ave.
Cleveland OH 44106

Text

2017 GRD 226891—Re: Evelyn Lee. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 3, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
