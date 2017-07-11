Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226891
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGAug 3, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Next of Kin
Marie Eiding
15941 Goldwin PlaceSouthfield MI 48075
Next of Kin
Linda Waters
3525 Raymont, BlvdCleveland OH 44118
Applicant
Gloria Spratt
21311 Clare Ave.Maple Hts. OH 44137
Ward
Evelyn Lee
9203 Birchdale Ave.Cleveland OH 44106
Text2017 GRD 226891—Re: Evelyn Lee. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 3, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
