Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226892
Date Died
March 22, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Carol R. Chism
10546 Sw Boone Ferry Road
Portland OR 97219
Applicant's Attorney
Rebecca Yingst Price
Law Office Of Rebecca Yingst Price, LLC
3611 Prospect Avenue East
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Priscilla Theodora Robinson
16100 Van Aken
Cleveland OH 44120

Date Died :Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Text

2017 EST 226892—Estate of Priscilla Theodora Robinson. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. Y. Price, atty.
