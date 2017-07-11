Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226893
- Date Died
- April 2, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Leslie Walker-Jones
20620 Applegate Rd.Maple Heights OH 44137
Decedent
Betty J. Seaborn
4700 Green Rd.Warrensville Hts. OH 44128
Date Died :Sunday, April 2, 2017
Fiduciary
Leslie Walker-Jones
20620 Applegate Rd.Maple Heights OH 44137
Text2017 EST 226893—Estate of Betty J. Seaborn. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
