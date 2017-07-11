Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226893
Date Died
April 2, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Leslie Walker-Jones
20620 Applegate Rd.
Maple Heights OH 44137

Decedent

Betty J. Seaborn
4700 Green Rd.
Warrensville Hts. OH 44128

Date Died :Sunday, April 2, 2017

Fiduciary

Leslie Walker-Jones
20620 Applegate Rd.
Maple Heights OH 44137

Text

2017 EST 226893—Estate of Betty J. Seaborn. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 