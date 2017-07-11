Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226895
- Date Died
- December 4, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Commissioner
Gregory J. Lavella
27346 Edgepark Dr.North Olmsted OH 44070
Decedent
Emma A. Katula
5466 Hill StreetMaple Heights OH 44137
Date Died :Sunday, December 4, 2016
Applicant
George J. Katula
138 Dutch Island DriveSavannah GA 31406
Applicant's Attorney
Gregory J. Lavelle
27346 Edgepark Boulevard
N. Olmsted OH 44070
Text2017 EST 226895—Estate of Emma A. Katula. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. G. J. Lavelle, atty.
