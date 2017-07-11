Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226895
Date Died
December 4, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Commissioner

Gregory J. Lavella
27346 Edgepark Dr.
North Olmsted OH 44070

Decedent

Emma A. Katula
5466 Hill Street
Maple Heights OH 44137

Date Died :Sunday, December 4, 2016

Applicant

George J. Katula
138 Dutch Island Drive
Savannah GA 31406
Applicant's Attorney
Gregory John Lavelle
Gregory J. Lavelle
27346 Edgepark Boulevard
N. Olmsted OH 44070

Text

2017 EST 226895—Estate of Emma A. Katula. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. G. J. Lavelle, atty.
