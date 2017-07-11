Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226900
Date Died
May 24, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Aug 15, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Michael E. Murman
14701 Detroit Avenue, Suite 555
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Ellis Murman
Murman & Associates
Murman & Associates
Lakewood OH 44107-4109

Decedent

Mildred Weitzel
23925 Lake Road
Bay Village OH 44140

Applicant

Barry L. Sweet
22408 Lake Shore Boulevar, No. 206
Euclid OH 44123
Applicant's Attorney
Barry Lee Sweet
Barry L. Sweet Attorney at Law
22408 Lake Shore Blvd.
Euclid OH 44123

Text

2017 EST 226900—Estate of Mildred Weitzel. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 15, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. M. E. Murman, atty.
