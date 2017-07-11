Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226900
- Date Died
- May 24, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGAug 15, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Michael E. Murman
14701 Detroit Avenue, Suite 555Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Murman & Associates
Murman & Associates
Lakewood OH 44107-4109
Decedent
Mildred Weitzel
23925 Lake RoadBay Village OH 44140
Date Died :Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Applicant
Barry L. Sweet
22408 Lake Shore Boulevar, No. 206Euclid OH 44123
Applicant's Attorney
Barry L. Sweet Attorney at Law
22408 Lake Shore Blvd.
Euclid OH 44123
Text2017 EST 226900—Estate of Mildred Weitzel. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 15, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. M. E. Murman, atty.
