Date Filed Tuesday, July 11, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226900 Date Died May 24, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Aug 15, 2017 2:00 AM Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 226900—Estate of Mildred Weitzel. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 15, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. M. E. Murman, atty.