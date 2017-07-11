Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226901
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJul 24, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- MST
Applicant
Leshawn Barclay
4132 East 139th St.Cleveland OH 44105
Applicant's Attorney
Ronald H. Greenblatt
3681 S Green Rd Ste 410
Beachwood OH 44122
Ward
Malakai Lynch
4132 East 139th St.Cleveland OH 44105
Text2017 GRD 226901—Re: Malakai Lynch. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Jul. 24, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. R. H. Greenblatt, atty.
