Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226901
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jul 24, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
MST

Applicant

Leshawn Barclay
4132 East 139th St.
Cleveland OH 44105
Applicant's Attorney
Ronald Harvey Greenblatt
Ronald H. Greenblatt
3681 S Green Rd Ste 410
Beachwood OH 44122

Ward

Malakai Lynch
4132 East 139th St.
Cleveland OH 44105

Text

2017 GRD 226901—Re: Malakai Lynch. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Jul. 24, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. R. H. Greenblatt, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 