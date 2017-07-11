Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226905
Date Died
March 1, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Aug 14, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Lena Liuzzo
4441 Douse Avenue
Cleveland OH 44127
Applicant's Attorney
Nicholas Alan Colabianchi
Nicholas A. Colabianchi
5725 Broadway
Cleveland OH 44127

Decedent

Theresa J. Brown
6707 State Road
Parma OH 44134

Date Died :Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Text

2017 EST 226905—Estate of Theresa J. Brown. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Aug. 14, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. N. A. Colabianchi, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 