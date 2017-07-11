Probate
- Tuesday, July 11, 2017
- 2017EST226905
- March 1, 2017
ESTATE HEARINGAug 14, 2017 10:30 AM
- WRL
Applicant
Lena Liuzzo
4441 Douse AvenueCleveland OH 44127
Applicant's Attorney
Nicholas A. Colabianchi
5725 Broadway
Cleveland OH 44127
Decedent
Theresa J. Brown
6707 State RoadParma OH 44134
Date Died :Wednesday, March 1, 2017
Text2017 EST 226905—Estate of Theresa J. Brown. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Aug. 14, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. N. A. Colabianchi, atty.
