Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226906
- Date Died
- March 1, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGAug 24, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Gary D. Brueggemann
6020 Wild Oak DriveNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph L. Motta Co., LPA
32818 Walker Road, #295
Avon Lake OH 44012
Decedent
David H. Brueggemann
28821 Osborn RoadBay Village OH 44140
Date Died :Wednesday, March 1, 2017
Text2017 EST 226906—Estate of David H. Brueggemann. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 24, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. J. L. Motta, atty.
