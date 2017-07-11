Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226906
Date Died
March 1, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Aug 24, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Gary D. Brueggemann
6020 Wild Oak Drive
North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Louis Motta
Joseph L. Motta Co., LPA
32818 Walker Road, #295
Avon Lake OH 44012

Decedent

David H. Brueggemann
28821 Osborn Road
Bay Village OH 44140

Date Died :Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Text

2017 EST 226906—Estate of David H. Brueggemann. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 24, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. J. L. Motta, atty.
