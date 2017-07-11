Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226908
Date Died
November 19, 2010
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Sarah R. Nation
2471 East 84th Street
Cleveland OH 44104

Date Died :Friday, November 19, 2010

Applicant

Arlene H. Pinkard
2469 East 84th Street
Cleveland OH 44104
Applicant's Attorney
Robert Emanuel Davis
Robert E. Davis, Inc.
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 EST 226908—Estate of Sarah R. Nation. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. R. E. Davis, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 