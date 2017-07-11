Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226908
- Date Died
- November 19, 2010
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Sarah R. Nation
2471 East 84th StreetCleveland OH 44104
Date Died :Friday, November 19, 2010
Applicant
Arlene H. Pinkard
2469 East 84th StreetCleveland OH 44104
Applicant's Attorney
Robert E. Davis, Inc.
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 EST 226908—Estate of Sarah R. Nation. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. R. E. Davis, atty.
About your information and the public record.