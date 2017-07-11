Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226909
- Date Died
- June 14, 2017
- Filing Code
- WPB
Decedent
Oweetah L. Pyle
5290 S.o.m. Center RoadSolon OH 44139
Applicant
Glen G. Pyle
5290 S.o.m. Center RoadSolon OH 44139
Applicant's Attorney
Eloff & Willson, LLP
3820 Monticello Blvd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44121-1814
Text2017 EST 226909—Estate of Oweetah L. Pyle. Will admitted to probate. K. G. Eloff, atty.
