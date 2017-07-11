Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226909
Date Died
June 14, 2017
Filing Code
WPB

Decedent

Oweetah L. Pyle
5290 S.o.m. Center Road
Solon OH 44139

Date Died :Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Applicant

Glen G. Pyle
5290 S.o.m. Center Road
Solon OH 44139
Applicant's Attorney
Kathryn Gonser Eloff
Eloff & Willson, LLP
3820 Monticello Blvd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44121-1814

Text

2017 EST 226909—Estate of Oweetah L. Pyle. Will admitted to probate. K. G. Eloff, atty.
