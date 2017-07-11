Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226911
- Date Died
- December 25, 2011
- Filing Code
- COTWOA
Applicant
Zachariah Germaniuk
1350 Beach Ave.Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Slavic Village Development
5620 Broadway Ave
Cleveland OH 44127
Decedent
Arthur D. Mosinski
6805 Chambers Ave.Cleveland OH 44105
Date Died :Sunday, December 25, 2011
Text2017 EST 226911—Estate of Arthur D. Mosinski. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. Z. S. Germaniuk, atty.
