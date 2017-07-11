Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226911
Date Died
December 25, 2011
Filing Code
COTWOA

Applicant

Zachariah Germaniuk
1350 Beach Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Zachariah Shevchenko Germaniuk
Slavic Village Development
5620 Broadway Ave
Cleveland OH 44127

Decedent

Arthur D. Mosinski
6805 Chambers Ave.
Cleveland OH 44105

Date Died :Sunday, December 25, 2011

Text

2017 EST 226911—Estate of Arthur D. Mosinski. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. Z. S. Germaniuk, atty.
