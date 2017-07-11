Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226914
Date Died
May 10, 2017
Filing Code
RELPUB

Decedent

Dolores Mosinski
6805 Chambers Ave.
Cleveland OH 44105

Date Died :Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Applicant

Zachariah Germaniuk
1350 Beach Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Zachariah Shevchenko Germaniuk
Slavic Village Development
5620 Broadway Ave
Cleveland OH 44127

Text

2017 EST 226914—Estate of Dolores Mosinski. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Z. S. Germaniuk, atty.
