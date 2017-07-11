Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226914
- Date Died
- May 10, 2017
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Decedent
Dolores Mosinski
6805 Chambers Ave.Cleveland OH 44105
Date Died :Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Applicant
Zachariah Germaniuk
1350 Beach Ave.Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Slavic Village Development
5620 Broadway Ave
Cleveland OH 44127
Text2017 EST 226914—Estate of Dolores Mosinski. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Z. S. Germaniuk, atty.
About your information and the public record.