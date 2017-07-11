Date Filed Tuesday, July 11, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226915 Date Died May 7, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Aug 4, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code AD5

Text 2017 EST 226915—Estate of Michael R. Sweeney. Application to appoint special administrator filed. Set for hearing Aug. 4, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. P. J. Cooney, III, atty.