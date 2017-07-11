Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226915
- Date Died
- May 7, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGAug 4, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- AD5
Applicant
Patrick J. Cooney
4403 Saint Clair AvenueCleveland OH 44103
Applicant's Attorney
Patrick J Cooney Co LPA
4403 St. Clair Avenue
Cleveland OH 44103
Decedent
Michael R. Sweeney
5845 Marnell Avenue, #3Mayfield Heights OH 44124
Date Died :Saturday, May 7, 2016
Text2017 EST 226915—Estate of Michael R. Sweeney. Application to appoint special administrator filed. Set for hearing Aug. 4, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. P. J. Cooney, III, atty.
