Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226915
Date Died
May 7, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Aug 4, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
AD5

Applicant

Patrick J. Cooney
4403 Saint Clair Avenue
Cleveland OH 44103
Applicant's Attorney
Patrick Joseph Cooney III
Patrick J Cooney Co LPA
4403 St. Clair Avenue
Cleveland OH 44103

Decedent

Michael R. Sweeney
5845 Marnell Avenue, #3
Mayfield Heights OH 44124

Text

2017 EST 226915—Estate of Michael R. Sweeney. Application to appoint special administrator filed. Set for hearing Aug. 4, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. P. J. Cooney, III, atty.
