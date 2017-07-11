Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV226916
Filing Code
APP

Defendant

Dennis G. Kennedy
Cuyahoga County Administrative Headquarters, 2079 East Nonth Street
Cleveland OH 44115

Plaintiff

Jerry Wray
1980 West Broad Street, P. O Box 889
Columbus OH 43216
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kevin Robert Walsh
State of Ohio, Office of the Attorney Ge
615 W Superior Ave, 11th floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Diana L. Miller
Michael L Miller Trustee, 614 W. Superior Ave Suite 200
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Harold S. Lapine
Trustee, 614 W. Superior Ave Suite 200
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

W Christopher Murray
Cuyahoga County Administrative Headquarters, 2079 East Ninth Street
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 ADV 226916—Jerry Wray vs Harold S. Lapine, et al. Petition for land appropriation filed. K. R. Walsh, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 