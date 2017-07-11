Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV226916
- Filing Code
- APP
Defendant
Dennis G. Kennedy
Cuyahoga County Administrative Headquarters, 2079 East Nonth StreetCleveland OH 44115
Plaintiff
Jerry Wray
1980 West Broad Street, P. O Box 889Columbus OH 43216
Plaintiff's Attorney
State of Ohio, Office of the Attorney Ge
615 W Superior Ave, 11th floor
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Diana L. Miller
Michael L Miller Trustee, 614 W. Superior Ave Suite 200Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Harold S. Lapine
Trustee, 614 W. Superior Ave Suite 200Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
W Christopher Murray
Cuyahoga County Administrative Headquarters, 2079 East Ninth StreetCleveland OH 44115
Text2017 ADV 226916—Jerry Wray vs Harold S. Lapine, et al. Petition for land appropriation filed. K. R. Walsh, atty.
