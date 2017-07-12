Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226926
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$73,000.00
Date Died
March 4, 2015
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Leah L. Hranilovich
2116 Dover Center Road
Westlake OH 44145

Date Died :Wednesday, March 4, 2015

Applicant

Melinda A. Hranilovich
P.o. Box 770556
Lakewood OH 44107-0029
Applicant's Attorney
Paul Joseph Mooney
Dinn, Hochman & Potter, LLC
5910 Landerbrook Drive
Cleveland OH 44124

Text

2017 EST 226926—Estate of Leah L. Hranilovich. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $73,000.00. P. J. Mooney, atty.
