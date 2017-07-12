Date Filed Wednesday, July 12, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226926 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $73,000.00 Date Died March 4, 2015 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 226926—Estate of Leah L. Hranilovich. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $73,000.00. P. J. Mooney, atty.