Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226926
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $73,000.00
- Date Died
- March 4, 2015
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Leah L. Hranilovich
2116 Dover Center RoadWestlake OH 44145
Date Died :Wednesday, March 4, 2015
Applicant
Melinda A. Hranilovich
P.o. Box 770556Lakewood OH 44107-0029
Applicant's Attorney
Dinn, Hochman & Potter, LLC
5910 Landerbrook Drive
Cleveland OH 44124
Text2017 EST 226926—Estate of Leah L. Hranilovich. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $73,000.00. P. J. Mooney, atty.
About your information and the public record.