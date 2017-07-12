Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV226928
- Hearing
-
ADVERSERIAL HEARINGJul 26, 2017 3:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CPS
Plaintiff
Adult Protective Services
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
George Jubach
55 W. Bagley Road #209Berea OH 44017
Text2017 ADV 226928—Adult Protective Services vs George Jubach. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Jul. 26, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
About your information and the public record.