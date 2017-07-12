Date Filed Wednesday, July 12, 2017 Case Number 2017ADV226928 Hearing ADVERSERIAL HEARING Jul 26, 2017 3:00 AM Filing Code CPS

Text 2017 ADV 226928—Adult Protective Services vs George Jubach. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Jul. 26, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.