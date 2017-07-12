Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226930
- Date Died
- May 14, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Donna Hendrickson
4701 Erhart RoadMedina OH 44256
Applicant's Attorney
Stano Law Firm
6650 Pearl Road
Cleveland OH 44130
Decedent
Esther Lanza
81 Berwyn DriveBedford OH 44146
Date Died :Sunday, May 14, 2017
Text2017 EST 226930—Estate of Esther Lanza. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. P. J. Stano, atty.
