Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226930
Date Died
May 14, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Donna Hendrickson
4701 Erhart Road
Medina OH 44256
Applicant's Attorney
Paul Jerome Stano
Stano Law Firm
6650 Pearl Road
Cleveland OH 44130

Decedent

Esther Lanza
81 Berwyn Drive
Bedford OH 44146

Text

2017 EST 226930—Estate of Esther Lanza. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. P. J. Stano, atty.
