Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226933
- Date Died
- August 22, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Matthew B. Levine
347 West Chestnut Street, Apartment 2212Chicago IL 60610
Applicant's Attorney
Richard E. Stone Co., L.P.A.
23215 Commerce Park, Suite 201
Beachwood OH 44122-5851
Decedent
Steven L. Levine
200 Chatham Way, Apartment 344Mayfield Heights OH 44124
Date Died :Monday, August 22, 2016
Commissioner
Richard E. Stone
23215 Commerce Park Suite 201Beachwood OH 44122
Text2017 EST 226933—Estate of Steven L. Levine. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. R. E. Stone, atty.
About your information and the public record.