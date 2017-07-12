Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226933
Date Died
August 22, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Matthew B. Levine
347 West Chestnut Street, Apartment 2212
Chicago IL 60610
Applicant's Attorney
Richard Ellis Stone
Richard E. Stone Co., L.P.A.
23215 Commerce Park, Suite 201
Beachwood OH 44122-5851

Decedent

Steven L. Levine
200 Chatham Way, Apartment 344
Mayfield Heights OH 44124

Date Died :Monday, August 22, 2016

Commissioner

Richard E. Stone
23215 Commerce Park Suite 201
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 226933—Estate of Steven L. Levine. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. R. E. Stone, atty.
