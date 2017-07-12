Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226934
- Date Died
- April 12, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Ingrid C. Veres
53 East 217th StreetEuclid OH 44123
Applicant's Attorney
Erika Jordan Wagner
State Milford Building
Parma OH 44134
Decedent
Emilie Lackner
24600 Russell AvenueEuclid OH 44123
Date Died :Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Text2017 EST 226934—Estate of Emilie Lackner. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. E. J. Wagner, atty.
