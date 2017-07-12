Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226935
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jul 21, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Next of Kin

Bernice Silverstein
1198 Ranchland Dr.
Mayfield Hts. OH 44124

Ward

Gary Silverstein
3265 Mayfield Road, #29
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118

Applicant

Michelle Brown
15740 Gamekeepers Trail
Novelty OH 44072

Text

2017 GRD 226935—Re: Gary Silverstein. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Jul. 21, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 