Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226935
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJul 21, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Next of Kin
Bernice Silverstein
1198 Ranchland Dr.Mayfield Hts. OH 44124
Ward
Gary Silverstein
3265 Mayfield Road, #29Cleveland Hts. OH 44118
Applicant
Michelle Brown
15740 Gamekeepers TrailNovelty OH 44072
Text2017 GRD 226935—Re: Gary Silverstein. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Jul. 21, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
About your information and the public record.