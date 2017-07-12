Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226937
Date Died
November 30, 2016
Filing Code
RELSUM

Applicant

Janice L. Macdonald
1280 Eastwood Avenue
Mayfield Heights OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Kevin Mark Preston
Kevin M. Preston Co., LPA
565 W. Bagley Road
Berea OH 44017

Decedent

Alexander B. Macdonald
1280 Eastwood Avenue
Mayfield Heights OH 44124

Date Died :Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Text

2017 EST 226937—Estate of Alexander B. Macdonald Jr. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. K. M. Preston, atty.
