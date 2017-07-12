Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226937
- Date Died
- November 30, 2016
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Applicant
Janice L. Macdonald
1280 Eastwood AvenueMayfield Heights OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Kevin M. Preston Co., LPA
565 W. Bagley Road
Berea OH 44017
Decedent
Alexander B. Macdonald
1280 Eastwood AvenueMayfield Heights OH 44124
Date Died :Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Text2017 EST 226937—Estate of Alexander B. Macdonald Jr. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. K. M. Preston, atty.
