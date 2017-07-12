Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226939
Date Died
July 3, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Alice T. Oprzadek
9607 Greenhaven Parkway
Brecksville OH 44141

Applicant

Lucia Dominak
6624 Rockledge Drive
Brecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
Laura Ann Balzano
Laura A. Balzano Law Offices LLC
8927 Brecksville Road
Brecksville OH 44141

Other

Cleveland Animal Protective League

Text

2017 EST 226939—Estate of Alice T. Oprzadek. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. A. Balzano, atty.
