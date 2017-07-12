Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226939
- Date Died
- July 3, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Alice T. Oprzadek
9607 Greenhaven ParkwayBrecksville OH 44141
Date Died :Monday, July 3, 2017
Applicant
Lucia Dominak
6624 Rockledge DriveBrecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
Laura A. Balzano Law Offices LLC
8927 Brecksville Road
Brecksville OH 44141
Other
Cleveland Animal Protective League
Text2017 EST 226939—Estate of Alice T. Oprzadek. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. A. Balzano, atty.
About your information and the public record.