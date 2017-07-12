Date Filed Wednesday, July 12, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226940 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died August 19, 2016 Filing Code AWD

Text 2017 EST 226940—Estate of Craig G. Fowler. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. S. P. Richlak, atty.