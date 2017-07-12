Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226940
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
August 19, 2016
Filing Code
AWD

Applicant

Toni Pulley
2601 Arbor Glen Dr. #309
Twinsburg OH 44087
Applicant's Attorney
Susan Priest Richlak
Law Offices of Susan Priest Richlak
9140 Tyler Blvd
Mentor OH 44060

Decedent

Craig G. Fowler
2700 Washington Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Date Died :Friday, August 19, 2016

Fiduciary

Toni Pulley
2601 Arbor Glen Dr. #309
Twinsburg OH 44087
Fiduciary's Attorney
Susan Priest Richlak
Law Offices of Susan Priest Richlak
9140 Tyler Blvd
Mentor OH 44060

Text

2017 EST 226940—Estate of Craig G. Fowler. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. S. P. Richlak, atty.
