Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226940
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- August 19, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWD
Applicant
Toni Pulley
2601 Arbor Glen Dr. #309Twinsburg OH 44087
Applicant's Attorney
Law Offices of Susan Priest Richlak
9140 Tyler Blvd
Mentor OH 44060
Decedent
Craig G. Fowler
2700 Washington AvenueCleveland OH 44113
Date Died :Friday, August 19, 2016
Fiduciary
Toni Pulley
2601 Arbor Glen Dr. #309Twinsburg OH 44087
Fiduciary's Attorney
Law Offices of Susan Priest Richlak
9140 Tyler Blvd
Mentor OH 44060
Text2017 EST 226940—Estate of Craig G. Fowler. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. S. P. Richlak, atty.
