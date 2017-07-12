Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226942
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Aug 3, 2017 2:30 AM
Filing Code
GD6

Ward

Masaui Mccreary
14843 Corridon
Maple Heights OH 44137

Board of Education

Garfield Heights Board Of Education

Next of Kin

Monno Porter
14843 Corridon
Maple Heights OH 44137

Next of Kin

Marquitta Fryer
14843 Corridon
Maple Heights OH 44137

Applicant

Rhonda S. Tate
10009 Plymouth Avenue
Garfield Heights OH 44125

Text

2017 GRD 226942—Re: Masaui McCreary. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Aug. 3, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.
