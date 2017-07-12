Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226942
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGAug 3, 2017 2:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD6
Ward
Masaui Mccreary
14843 CorridonMaple Heights OH 44137
Board of Education
Garfield Heights Board Of Education
Next of Kin
Monno Porter
14843 CorridonMaple Heights OH 44137
Next of Kin
Marquitta Fryer
14843 CorridonMaple Heights OH 44137
Applicant
Rhonda S. Tate
10009 Plymouth AvenueGarfield Heights OH 44125
Text2017 GRD 226942—Re: Masaui McCreary. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Aug. 3, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.
