Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226946
Date Died
May 12, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Aug 25, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Bernard A. Century
1890 East 107th Street, Suite 235
Cleveland OH 44106

Date Died :Friday, May 12, 2017

Applicant

Janet R. Century
3069 Lincoln Boulevard
Cleveland Heights OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Christopher Ryan Patrick
Roth, Blair, Roberts, Strasfeld & Lodge
100 E. Federal Street
Youngstown OH 44503

Text

2017 EST 226946—Estate of Bernard A. Century. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 25, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. C. R. Patrick, atty.
