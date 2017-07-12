Date Filed Wednesday, July 12, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226946 Date Died May 12, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Aug 25, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 226946—Estate of Bernard A. Century. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 25, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. C. R. Patrick, atty.