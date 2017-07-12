Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226946
- Date Died
- May 12, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGAug 25, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Bernard A. Century
1890 East 107th Street, Suite 235Cleveland OH 44106
Date Died :Friday, May 12, 2017
Applicant
Janet R. Century
3069 Lincoln BoulevardCleveland Heights OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Roth, Blair, Roberts, Strasfeld & Lodge
100 E. Federal Street
Youngstown OH 44503
Text2017 EST 226946—Estate of Bernard A. Century. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 25, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. C. R. Patrick, atty.
